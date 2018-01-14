Learning Center gives woman money back after four months of trouble

OWASSO -- An Owasso woman's struggle to get money rightfully owed to her by a major corporation ends after a phone call to 2 Works for You problem Solvers.

Sylvan Learning Center admitted to owing the woman nearly $2,000 but never sent her the money.

Amity Wofford needed a little help with reading and writing.

“We chose Sylvan because of the reputation that we had heard from other people,” Linda Maupin, Wofford’s grandmother said.

It’s a learning center known to be top notch, boosting children's academic potential. But, it isn't cheap. Classes can cost thousands of dollars up front, forcing many to take out loans.

“We just filled out paperwork in their office and they said we can do the financing right here,” Maupin said.

Within a matter of minutes, Maupin was approved for $5,000 and her granddaughter began classes the next week.

“She told me that when we were done with classes, if there was any credit balance, that Sylvan would just write us a check,” Maupin said.

After a few months, Wofford made big improvements.

“So I thought, ‘Why keep paying money for something she probably doesn't need anymore,’” she said.

Maupin's bill never reached the $5,000 amount loaned to her, so she requested the money back that she didn't use, a total of $1,621.00. Maupin also said the company assured her the issue would be sorted out.

“Well months passed and I kept calling and calling.”

For each month the check didn't show up...

“I’m making payments still getting billed from the finance company,” Maupin said.

She has all the documents and even a statement from Sylvan of what she's owed.

“You know, I’ve seen the Problem Solvers on channel 2 and how they've helped people in the area, and I thought ‘I’m going to try them and see if maybe they'll listen to my story."

Our team did, and went straight to Sylvan corporate in Maryland.

The senior director of operations knew immediately why we called, claiming Maupin's check was already sent to her.

“I’ve been waiting close to 4 months now,” Maupin said.

When we informed the director that wasn't the case, he said the check was on its way. A few days later, Maupin sent a text to Problem Solvers, informing us her check had arrived and cleared the bank.

Her problem of nearly four months, now solved with a simple phone call.

