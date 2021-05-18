How to resolve stimulus overpayments, avoid scammers

TULSA, Okla. — Many people said they haven't received their COVID-19 stimulus checks or didn't get all the money they qualify for. Whether that's your situation or whether you received too much money, the IRS or scammers may have you on their radar.

"I think I got too much stimulus money from the IRS," Jennifer said. "I received my $1,400 by direct deposit. But now, my 50-year-old brother got a $1,400 check. He lives with me, and I support him and claim him as a dependent on my taxes. Could this catch up to me?"

2 News checked with the IRS, and yes, it could. Her brother, who is not disabled, was not eligible for a stimulus payment. Jennifer said she'll send that money back before the IRS comes calling and asking for it.

Now, to those scammers.

"I got a disturbing phone call. A person said he was from the IRS and that we had received stimulus money we weren't entitled to," Ted said. "We needed to pay it back immediately before legal proceedings were necessary. Needless to say, I was very concerned."

Luckily, Ted did the right thing when the caller asked for his bank account number to pay back the money. Ted almost handed over that information but decided to double-check on the amount of stimulus they were eligible for.

Remember, the IRS or any other federal agency, for that matter, won't call you unless you've asked for them to do that. They won't contact you by text either.

If you need to return an overpayment, click here. If you need to find out who qualifies as a dependent, click here.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --