How to protect yourself from porch pirates

TULSA, Okla. — Porch pirates caught in the act of stealing delivered packages of items ordered online.

It can happen anywhere.

Recently, Tulsa police asked for help in finding a person who they say stole a package from a home near 31st and Sheridan.

“It’s probably a concern,” Jonci Starling said.

She’ll pay special attention to her deliveries as she starts her holiday online shopping.

But while walking her two furry friends, Elsa and Rea, she believes she has natural protection from porch pirates in her fenced-in yard.

“Elsa, big dogs, they definitely help," she said.

You can bet they probably do.

Security experts say another good way of protecting yourself and your packages from those pirates is by installing a security camera on your front porch, even if it’s a fake one.

They can make a thief think twice if they see a camera.

And if you have the real deal installed, you can at least catch the thief in action and give police a description, like in that recent Tulsa case.

You can have your packages delivered somewhere else if you know you’re not going to be home.

Online retailers oftentimes give you an option of having orders delivered to a nearby brick-and-mortar location.

Or have them delivered to your workplace, that’s allowed.

Enable tracking of your deliveries so you can better time when you need to be home or have someone there when packages arrive, like a neighbor who can keep an eye on your deliveries.

Require a signature at delivery so boxes aren’t left unprotected, although rescheduling deliveries can take time and be inconvenient.

You can buy a delivery lockbox for outside your door.

As for Jonci, if she’s done some online shopping, she takes extra steps with Elsa and Rea.

“We have to lock them up if we know people are going to be delivering packages that day," she said.

No doubt, they can certainly guard against any potential porch pirates.

