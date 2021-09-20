How to look out for census scams

TULSA, Okla. — Most scammers use confusion to prey on their targets, and there's plenty of uncertainty when it comes to census surveys, which the feds require us to fill out.

Many folks are used to answering the federal census once every ten years, but the feds also require a few folks to answer more questions every month to get fresh information between those main census surveys.

The process confuses some, and that's when scammers pounce.

Charles, an older man, contacted the 2 News Oklahoma Problem Solvers wanting to warn others about those scams.

"A person came to our door, saying he was with the census bureau," Charles says.

"It caught me by surprise, and I had already given him some of our information before I because suspicious and closed the door."

The census bureau says Charles did the right thing by closing the door on that scam.

The bureau says census schemes are making the rounds more often.

Crooks may knock on your door, give you a call, or send fake letters, trying to collect your personal information to use for fraud and to steal your identity.

The bureau doesn't want those scams to scare people away from answering the legitimate surveys that are sent to a few households every month.

"It's a sample, so it's not everybody, only selected housing units are selected, and it's address, not the person, that's selected," Vicki McIntire, Census Bureau Regional Assistant Director says.

In most cases, those surveys are mailed through the postal service, and can be filled out and returned by mail, or can be done on-line through an official link that's mailed to you.

However, if you don't respond, you could get a knock on the door.

"And if you don't, then we will send someone to your house to collect the data," McIntire says.

The census bureau says never share your social security number, mother's maiden name, or any bank or credit card numbers.

They won't ask for that type of information.

And it says don't trust emails claiming to be from the census bureau.

Again, the agency typically uses mail to invite folks to fill out its surveys.

And don't trust any calls, even if caller ID says the call is from the census bureau.

So how can you tell the difference between a real census survey that you are required to fill out, and a fake and a scam?

Follow these tips to ensure that your personal information stays safe:

Verify that the study is legitimate. Check the survey name on the Census Bureau's list of surveys.

If someone comes to your home and claims to be a census worker, verify that they work for the Census Bureau.

Look up the employee's name in the Census Bureau staff directory.

Ask to see their badge. A Census Bureau badge has a picture of the field agent, a Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date.

Follow these tips to help you spot census scams, so you don’t become a victim.

