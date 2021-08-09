High-tech oven on the fritz leaves family frustrated

Any time you visit the Rossons, you'll quickly find out the kitchen is the place to be.

Tammy Rosson tells us, "My household centers around the kitchen, my kids will gather in there when I'm cooking, we'll talk, we'll joke and have fun."

And Tammy says she knows her way around a kitchen. She's been cooking and baking since she was just 13, and knows how to use every appliance, as she cooks for the six folks in her family at home every day, and a much larger extended family most every weekend.

"My children know when I'm cooking, do not get in my way," Tammy says, with a smile.

So when her 2-year-old $2,800 "high-tech" KitchenAid double oven from Whirlpool started shutting down, time after time, day after day, week after week, her emotions would boil over.

"It's very frustrating, the last time it happened I literally cried on the phone to my husband, that something has to be done."

Apparently, when steam flows out of the top oven, it causes the control panel to malfunction, to flash error codes, and to shut down both ovens.

Tammy's hired service technicians several times to make repairs, only to rack up big repair bills.

"Each time these people come out I get a $90 service call and a $40 labor charge, so far I'm up to $500 to replace this thing."

During one of those service calls, the technician actually called Whirlpool technical support to see what else could be done to keep Tammy's double oven working.

Their advice? Only cook bread and cookies in the top oven, and meats in the bottom. But as she pages through the supplied manual, Tammy says it says that nowhere in the manual.

"I'm at my wit's end. I don't know what to do anymore."

Tammy did call customer service one last time, and talked to a rep for 47 minutes. She actually timed it.

And she didn't sugar coat things.

"I said honey, I've got a lemon, I said there ain't no way this panel should go out this many times."

After that call, Tammy decided to call the 2News Oklahoma Problem Solvers. We touched base with a Whirlpool representative who said they'd look into why Tammy was having so many problems.

We'll stay in touch with Tammy and let you know if she's able to get her oven repaired and working, o keep all those hungry folks in her kitchen fed and happy.

Contact the Problem Solvers:

918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --