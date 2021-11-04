Gas heaters and brand furniture under recall, posing burn and laceration hazards

TULSA, Okla. — Several "at-home" items top this week's recall list.

From gas heaters to furniture, some brand items are posing a danger in your home.

Usines Giant Factories is recalling Gas Water Heaters with Emerson Control Valves because of a carbon monoxide poisoning risk. The heaters valve can fail to close properly, causing too much soot to accumulate on the burner.

Consumers should contact Usines Giant Factories for a replacement valve to be installed by a certified technician. Until a repair is made, users should have working carbon monoxide alarms outside of all sleeping areas in the home.

Power Handles manufactured by Elektron Music Machines are being recalled because of fire and burn hazards. The power handle can short circuit and overheat.

Users should stop using the recalled item, disconnect the power cable and remove the batteries. You can contact Elektron for a refund.

Meridian Furniture is recalling ottomans. The metal band on the base can contain sharp edges posing a laceration hazard.

If you have one, stop using it and contact Meridian Furniture for instructions to receive a full refund.

“Design Within Reach" is recalling "Arc Collection Furniture." The surface paint contains levels of lead that exceed the Federal Lead Paint ban posing a risk of lead poisoning. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children.

Consumers should stop using the recalled furniture and contact “Design Within Reach” for return instructions and a full refund.

