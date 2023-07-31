Fighting unauthorized charges on cell phone bills

TULSA, Okla. — Cell phones here, cell phones there.

With so many options, so many companies and carriers, it can become confusing and costly, yet still, so critical.

“These things are our lifelines,” Lawrence Daubert, Jr., from McAlester told 2 News.

It became really costly, when Lawrence says they went to an AT&T store to upgrade his wife’s phone, two years ago, that’s right, two years ago.

“I’ve lost my temper with them, I haven’t cussed them, but I have lot by temper with them, big time," he said.

Lawrence said they were talking to two sales consultants trying to make the upgrade. He said they were told they’d only get about $36 trading the old phone in, so they kept it, and bought a new one, on a three-year payment plan.

“A few days after we purchased this phone, I noticed there had been another line added to my contract," he said.

And an extra $45 added to their monthly bill for that line, a line Lawrence said they never asked for, never agreed to.

“I pay my bills and when I see a bill I shouldn’t have to be paying it really make me mad, it really does," he said.

Lawrence told 2 News he contacted the store and customer service right away, to no avail. After month after month of calls, over the last two years, Lawrence said led nowhere, except to more anger, and more frustration.

“I kept getting that same answer, over and over and over. I can’t do anything about it, there’s nobody in the building that can do anything about this. I’m like, why?”

So far, they had paid about $1,000 for that extra line. They couldn’t just quit paying it, knowing their other lines would be disconnected too, and their account sent to collections.

“I told them, why should I pay for a line I don’t even have. That’s like buying a car and just leaving it on the lot,” he laughed.

So Lawrence reached out to the Problem Solvers, and we got in touch with AT&T. Within a couple of days, Lawrence and his wife were off the hook for the line they said they never ordered.

AT&T told us, “we have canceled the unauthorized line and removed any charges they received for it. The customer is satisfied with this resolution."

Lawrence said he is satisfied, and grateful, especially since it takes the extra confusion, and extra cost, out of their cell service.

Contact the Problem Solvers:



918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

