CPSC recalls brand baby cereal, Joovy strollers and Specialized bicycles

TULSA, Okla. — Items on this week’s recall list could put your child in harm’s way.

Maple Island Inc. is recalling the "Parent's Choice" Rice Baby Cereal sold at Walmart.

The recall comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found high levels of naturally occurring arsenic during routine testing. If you have this cereal, you can throw it out, or return it to Walmart for a refund

Joovy is recalling its Zoom 360 Ultralight Jogging Strollers.

The stroller's front wheel bearing can fail or detach posing an injury hazard. Stop using the recalled models and contact Joovy for a free repair kit.

Specialized Tarmac SL7 Bicycles and Framesets are being recalled.

The bicycle's fork steerer tube can crack or break after harsh impacts such as hitting a deep pothole. This poses a risk of fall or injury for riders.

Stop using the recalled models and contact Specialized Bicycle Components for a free inspection and repair.

Contact the Problem Solvers:

918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

