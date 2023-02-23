Couple receives costly gas bills they say they didn't owe

TULSA, Okla. — Keeping up with the bills during these days of high inflation can be difficult for many families.

A serious medical problem can make that situation seem nearly impossible. The 2 News Oklahoma Problem Solvers helped a couple facing a utility cutoff notice for some bills they claim they didn’t owe.

Lahona Gorden faces problems with her health, and now, while not nearly as daunting, something else she and her husband say they can’t afford. In between visits to the doctor, Gorden told us their natural gas service was about to be cut off.

She says she was told she and her husband owed hundreds of dollars in unexpected bills from the past from other places they had supposedly called home. But they had few clues as to where and when.

“They wouldn’t give me account numbers to the other ones, one I think she said was 30 years old,” Gorden says.

Gorden says they weren't able to get the bills resolved. They had a cut-off notice in hand so she called the Problem Solvers for help.

Right away, we contacted an Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) representative, who told us they’d research what was going on with the account at this address. Within hours, Gorden says she heard from ONG.

“In fact, I had four different phone calls from management. Come to find out, the bills I said weren’t ours, were not ours, amounted to $917.”

Gorden says she also found out one bill that had been added to their most recent account was actually paid 11 years ago. So, a $900 financial burden was finally lifted from their shoulders.

“It still left us with a big bill, but they spread it out over a year.”

Which helps immensely, Gorden says.

“It was just an answer to prayer. So bless you for what you do.”

As they do all they can to keep their humble home comfortable, as they focus on Gorden's health.

