Consumer Reports: What to buy in October before the holiday shopping rush

With fall in full gear, you might think now is the time to relax in your favorite flannels and sip some pumpkin spice. But hold on! Consumer Reports says you shouldn’t miss out on some big sales this month as retailers get an earlier start than ever for the holiday shopping season.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount. Here are products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

With two multiday sitewide sales this month, Target Deal Days and Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, you’ll be able to find deals that come close to what we expect for Black Friday on giftable items like tech devices, kitchen appliances, fitness equipment, apparel, toys, and so much more.

CR says the long weekend around Indigenous Peoples Day, also called Columbus Day, is typically a good time to find deals on mattresses and large appliances.

The Casper Original Mattress is a CR Best Buy, and a queen-size model is now $1,165 at Amazon .

Next, upgrade your kitchen with a brand-new smoothtop range. The LG Electric Smoothtop Range is a CR Best Buy and is now $764 at LG and The Home Depot.

Now that Apple recently released its new iPhone, October is a great month to find lower prices on top-rated previous models. The Apple iPhone SE is a CR Best Buy and $429 at Amazon. CR says this is the best iPhone under $500 it has tested.

And finally, keep the climate under control in your home with a new thermostat. The Honeywell Thermostat is a CR Best Buy and $155 at Amazon.

And as the holiday shopping season rolls around, look out for retailers offering price matching. Target will start offering its Holiday Price Match Guarantee on Oct. 6. If an item you buy at Target goes on sale for less through Dec. 24, it will adjust the price and refund you the difference—so save your receipts.

