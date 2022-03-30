Cherokee County woman's remodel shows importance of written contracts

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A Cherokee County woman's struggle after trying to get her shower remodeled showcases the importance of getting a written contract for projects.

Patricia Scott has had medical emergencies that affected her heart and the use of her legs, ultimately leading to dialysis.

To come home from rehab, she needed a walk-in shower.

"I had a tub that I had to climb over, and sometimes it was a little slick," Scott says.

The Masons, a community help organization, and her church teamed up to help pay for the $5,000 project, so Scott could heal at home as soon as possible.

"We were jumping up in the air because we knew it was important for us as a church to be able to help our congregation member," says Rev. Tammy Schmidtz, Scott’s pastor.

Schmidtz says the contractor they hired for the job let them down, leaving behind cracked tiles with jagged edges and unfinished grout.

"Oh, it's terrible, I got home and I saw all the mess that was made. And my daughter said, 'Mom, you're not going to like it.' Well, I didn't like it,” Scott says.

Both Scott and her pastor say they tried to get ahold of the contractor for days.

Neither party had a written contract, but involving the Problem Solvers, Schmidtz says got the contractor's attention.

Within days the work on Scott's walk-in shower was done. Thanks, she says, to all the help of so many, and their unflinching effort.

"Who does that? It was just wonderful."

As soon as she's able, Scott can't wait, she vows, to once again, go back to church.

The contractor tells us he's sorry for the confusion and misunderstandings surrounding the project. It was complicated since not just Scott, but two other organizations were involved. The biggest reason for the delay, though, he says, was Covid. He was sick for several weeks during that time.

He says he can understand how she thought he wasn't coming back to finish the shower but now, he's glad he was able to complete it, to Scott's satisfaction.

Her story shows how important it is to get everything about a project in writing, so there are no misunderstandings, and both the customer and the contractor know what's expected.

