Cherokee County woman struggles to get refund from eye doctor

CHEROKEE CO. — An elderly resident from Cherokee County faced a dilemma.

A struggle between a doctor she appreciates, and his billing office, which was holding on to a several hundred dollar refund.

Month after month, year after year, decade after decade, of being on the job, Carol Lamberson now enjoys having more time, for herself.

Today, there's time for a crossword puzzle. Now though, living on a fixed income, means every dime means a lot.

"I am just a poor old average working soul, worked hard all my life for a living, I'm now retired."

So when Carol couldn't get a $300 refund she was owed from a doctor, it hurt the budget.

"This is not right and it's a matter of principle."

Carol has been going to her eye specialist for years.

In fact, she credits all his exams and surgeries for saving what's left of her slowing fading eyesight, allowing her to still do some simple things, like reading a favorite book.

"Now I really like this doctor and I really appreciate what he's done for me, and I hope to keep going back to him."

Her billing troubles started early last year when Carol says the doctor changed policies.

Deductibles that would be paid in full by Carol's supplemental insurance now had to be paid upfront and then would be refunded when the insurance came through.

But $302 dollars worth of refunds, never came, Carol says, even after 8 months of calls and voice messages.

"Someone was going to call me back to discuss this, but they never did."

Carol finally mailed a certified letter to the office. Through it all, she's felt so very stressed out, Carols says, so very torn. Crosswords aren't in her nature.

"I don't feel, I don't want any animosity between him and me, but I want my money."

Eventually, Carol called the Problem Solvers, and we, like she had done many times, left a voicemail with the doctor's office. This time though, she got a callback, within hours. And within days, she received her refund.

We never heard from the office why there was such a delay with Carol's refund, but she did the right thing by sending a certified letter. That can help if you ever need to take further action.

Contact the Problem Solvers:

918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

