Charity scams on the rise during disasters like Hurricane Ian

TULSA, Okla. — During times of crisis, Americans are ready to open their pocketbooks to help those in desperate need.

Millions of dollars have already been donated to help those victims of hurricane Ian in the Southeast United States. But scammers are pouncing on that generosity. The death and destruction of a storm like the one that ravaged much of Florida and the southeast, for many folks, grips and grabs them, even if they’re hundreds of miles away.

“Horrible, it’s horrible, I never dreamed we’d see anything like that, never.”

2 News found Betsy Piantanida walking the hallways of her church, wanting to warn those who may be first-time, rookie givers to charity after a disaster.

Even long-time generous souls, who may be targets of scammers, playing on their emotions, preying on their good hearts.

“I think it stinks, but it’s a real thing these days, it’s a real thing these days, you have to be real careful.”

Words of wisdom, but too late for Kerri of Tulsa.

She told us, “I got a call from a group that was helping the victims of the hurricane as soon as possible because they’re in dire straits. I felt so bad seeing all of the damage and the people without homes, who lost everything, that I gave them my debit card number without thinking. I ended up losing the $300 I had in my checking account.”

So, experts say, while the heart says help in any way you can… just make sure your mind says, watch out.

Ask around, and do your research before donating your hard-earned money. As for Piantanida, she relies on past experience.

“For me, it would be somewhere I’ve already donated money to so I know exactly what’s going to happen to the money that I donate, I don’t have to worry about it.”

She can’t think of a much bigger shame, Betsy says, than to think you’re helping the victims of all that devastation who desperately need it, only to line the pockets of unscrupulous scammers.

We want to provide more information on how to make sure your donations aren’t stolen.

Experts say with so many legitimate charity groups, there’s no need to fall victim to anyone who contacts you out of the blue:

If someone does call, using the name of a well-known group, hang up, and call that organization directly.

Find out where the charity is supposedly located.

What is the phone number and address?

What is the website address?

Is the charity registered?

You can also check out their official charity status through websites like:

