Broken sewer line causes problems

TULSA, Okla. — It was a dark, dreary, and rainy day when we arrived at Ricky Rentie’s home.

“My kids and grandkids have been brought up in this house,” he says.

But the rainy weather had nothing to with the dirty water and yuck that was draining into his backyard.

For at least three years now, Ricky says sewage from one neighbor’s broken utility line, and water from yet another neighbor’s property, has slowly seeped toward his family’s home.

“If this is contaminated waste back here, it’s coming toward my house. It’s affecting my house, my family, my dogs, my kids, my grandkids, everybody in this household. I don’t need this right now.”

Or ever, as far as that goes, Ricky tells us.

He says he’s called the city several times over the weeks and months.

Crews will come out, Ricky says, but nothing seems to improve involving those neighboring properties.

“I’m not trying to down anybody, I’m just seeing if I can get my stuff fixed.”

After hearing Ricky’s concerns, the Problem Solvers contacted the city. A representative quickly researched what’s been going on with those neighboring properties.

Ricky says, “That’s when they sent the big boys out to check the lines and stuff.”

The city tells us their records show there is a private service line defect at a neighboring property, and and code enforcement advised residents to make sure repairs are completed.

As for the other water that periodically drains unto Ricky’s property, the city says it found out an outdoor water hose isn’t turned off at times, causing the drainage.

So the wheels of a resolution are slowly beginning to turn.

“It seems like you’re the only guys that will listen right now.” Ricky told the Problem Solvers.

If residents won’t or can’t fix the private sewage line, the city says it’ll take time to jump through the legal hoops necessary to force repairs on private property.

Meanwhile, Ricky and his family will continue sopping up the seeping mess with grass and straw, and put up with the stink, just a little longer.

So, just how can the city force necessary repairs on private property?

If the resident or owner won’t make the repairs on their own, the city can use legal remedies such as citations or cutting off water to the property.

If the resident can’t afford repairs, the city in some cases can provide low income assistance.

In this particular case, the city had been out and repaired a leak two years ago.

But the recent leak is coming from a different spot on the 70-year-old cast iron line.

The city can’t require the entire line be replaced… only the repair of the leak.

