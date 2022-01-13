Brand ATVs and children’s wagons under recall posing injury, health hazards

TULSA, Okla. — Brand ATVs and children’s wagons are under recall, posing injury and health hazards.

Giant Cycle is recalling bicycles because the handlebar stem can become loose posing fall and injury hazards.

Consumers with the recalled models contact the Giant Cycle for instructions about scheduling an inspection and free repair.

EGL Motor is recalling youth all-terrain vehicles.

The ATVs fail to comply with requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard posing a risk of serious injury or death to children.

Children can operate them above the maximum allowed speed increasing the risk of a crash causing serious injuries, and the handlebars pose a laceration risk if a child rider's head or body impacts the handlebars at a high rate of speed in a crash.

The parking brake doesn't prevent the movement of the vehicle at the minimum steepness. Consumers should stop using the recalled ATVs and contact EGL Motor for a no-cost full repair at an authorized repair shop.

Polaris is also recalling some models of youth all-terrain vehicles.

The inner layer of the fuel line can leak posing a fire hazard.

Stop using the recalled models and contact a Polaris dealer for a free repair including a new fuel line.

Colony Brands is recalling Children's Wood Wagons.

Paint on the wagons, plastic handles, and red plastic cover contain lead levels exceeding the maximum allowed.

Excessive lead can be toxic or cause other health problems to young children if ingested.

Stop using the wagons and return to the retailer for a full refund.

Contact the Problem Solvers:

918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --