12 Scams of Christmas: Amazon impersonators

If you order anything from Amazon this holiday season, be wary of emails or calls claiming there is a problem with your account. Amazon impersonators are hoping to trick you into stealing your money.

“It’s actually always on the forefront of my mind to not trust emails and texts that I get in.”

Cara Cooley is right to be wary. But not everyone is, especially when busy. Scammers count on that to trick you into doing what they want without thinking it through.

“They’re always trying to get your password, maybe your credit card information, maybe your bank account,” warns Google Cyber Security Expert Alex Karsov. “That's what they're trying to get from you when you click on the link and share information."

Angie Barnett with the Better Business Bureau says one unsuspecting victim reported losing $18,000 to an Amazon imposter.

She said, “They give many different responses as to why your Amazon account has been compromised and why you need to pay them money.”

According to the federal trade commission, there are many different Amazon impersonation scams.

In one, you get a notice claiming your account was hacked, and the only way to protect it is to buy gift cards and share the number and pin to allegedly "block the hackers."

When you do that, you’re actually giving the scammers what they need to steal your money.

In another scheme, you get an email or text claiming unauthorized purchases on your account. You’re instructed to call a “help desk number.” It connects you to a phony Amazon rep saying they issued a refund but sent too much and pressures you to send back that overage immediately.

Barnett said, “So what they want you to do is send them money to cover the expenses they allege you owe.”

She warns another scheme tries to trick you into giving remote access to your phone or computer. Next, they have you log into your banking app, and when you do, the scammers help themselves to your money.

According to Barnett, the median loss is about $1,000, most often with seniors.

One more caution: customers needing genuine Amazon customer service sometimes google for a help number and end up on a fake Amazon help page when they call.

“They will actually answer the phone and say Amazon, and it’s not their customer service.”

Last year alone, the Federal Trade Commission reported 1in 3 business impersonators pretended to be with Amazon. And 96,000 people reported being victims of their scams. The combined reported losses totaled $27 million.

To avoid becoming the next victim when calls, texts, or emails pop up out of the blue, do what Cara does, ask yourself, “Is this real? is this legit?”

And to protect yourself and your loved ones:

Never click any links in emails alleging a problem with your Amazon account

If you receive a call warning of an amazon account problem, hang up immediately

Never give remote access to your computer or phone to get a refund

Never send gift card numbers or pins to "fix or prevent" a hack with your Amazon account

