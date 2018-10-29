President Trump says military 'waiting' for migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump and immigration (all times local):

11:29 a.m.

President Donald Trump is escalating his threats against a migrant caravan traveling to the U.S. border, labeling the effort an "invasion" and declaring the "Military is waiting for you."

Trump tweeted Monday about the caravan of several thousand Central American migrants moving through Mexico, saying no one will be admitted "unless you go through the legal process."

Trump also said the group includes "Gang Members and some very bad people." He has made similar claims before without offering evidence.

The president has stepped up his focus on immigration in the days leading up to the midterm elections.

The Pentagon last week approved a request for additional troops at the southern border. The White House is also weighing additional border security measures.

12:44 a.m.

The U.S. military has already begun delivering jersey barriers to the southern border in conjunction with plans to deploy active duty troops there. That word comes from U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis as a caravan of Central Americans slowly heads across Mexico toward the United States.

Mattis told reporters traveling with him Sunday that details of the deployment are still being worked out but he should have them Sunday night. They will include exactly how many forces are needed. It was unclear when the details will be made public.

The additional troops will provide logistical and other support to the Border Patrol, and will bolster the efforts of the approximately 2,000 National Guard forces already there.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: