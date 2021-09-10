Union's Director of Special Projects looks back at his career in education

It was January of 1975 when Lee Snodgrass started his career in public education. That's 46 years of a life devoted to kids.

"First, 20 years as a teacher and principal at Tulsa Public Schools, and then the last 26 years at Union."

While at Union Public Schools, Snodgrass has had a number of different jobs. In 1994, he started with the school district as the Information Technology Director, a new position just created.

"The biggest first technology we did was to put a telephone in every teacher's classroom," Snodgrass said.

Now he's the Director of Special Projects doing a variety of jobs.

It's everything that my boss, Charlie Bushyhead, tells me I need to do," Snodgrass said. "But a lot of it has to deal with construction."

Of all the construction projects, Snodgrass says he's most proud of two. First, building Ochoa Elementary School.

"It's a great building, we're very excited about that."

He's also proud of the new Union High School Stadium which is designed to be a multi-purpose facility.

Snodgrass was supposed to retire earlier but decided to stay with the district to see the students enjoy the stadium his team built.

"I think we'll see concerts happen," Snodgrass said. "We're going to see the band here, we're going to see the athletes obviously, not just for football, but for a variety of sports."

Snodgrass is ending his career in education on October 1 and the folks at Union say he'll be greatly missed.

"I've loved my time in the classroom, and I've loved my time as an administrator because it's given me the opportunity to do things I never dreamed I was going to be able to do."

