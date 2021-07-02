Tulsa family continues tradition of American made American flags

TULSA, Okla. — "The flag was very important to him and America was very important to him being an immigrant coming here in 1948."

Charlotte Zakharian is talking about her father Art Zakharian who was born in communist Russia in 1927 and forced to leave as a boy.

"He, and his mother and sister were deported," Charlotte said. "His dad was accused of being a spy in World War II."

While living in Iran, Art met some American GIs who told him the only place he'd get the healthcare he needed and the freedom he wanted, would be the United States. So, Art left Iran and began a new life in America at just 17 years old.

"He saw that he could make a living here," she said.

And a great life he built with a family of four children and an American flag proudly flying where ever they lived.

"He just embraced the country when he came."

But while moving to a new home, they lost the family flag and that loss gave Charlotte's father a new idea and a new purpose, with the hopes of building a business.

"So he went to the Thomas Register in the early 80's to find out who makes American flags in the United States," she said.

In 1982, Liberty Flags was born in a bedroom of the family home. Art sold only American flags only made in America.

"He would call people, he would make an appointment with them, he would take a few flags in his car with him, and he would go meet one on one with people... the old fashioned way."

Now Charlotte, her husband, sister, stepson, and Jack the family dog proudly continue the business Art built. All deeply patriotic and deeply appreciative of the freedoms we enjoy. They continue selling American flags and banners only made in America.

"It's a time to celebrate our independence, it's our time to celebrate democracy, and our freedoms," Charlotte said. "So I just want to remind everybody Let's get along, enjoy our relationships with other people no matter what their beliefs are."

