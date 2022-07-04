Tulsa cat home StreetCats celebrates 25 years

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa nonprofit StreetCats is celebrating a significant anniversary this year.

The organization, celebrating 25 years, started in 1997 with one woman's love of cats.

"I would say I've always been a cat lady," says StreetCats President Kathy Balsiger.

"Too many cats and dogs, of course, have to be taken to the shelter and euthanized. So if we could help people with that problem and start a rescue group of forever homes for kitties, that's what our mission was."

The organization provides a safe place for cats ages eight months-to-8 years.

"It's for people that have to give up their cats for whatever reason, and also people who find cats on the street and can tell they're homeless," Balsiger says.

Feline Specialties Veterinary Hospital ensures the cats are healthy, and then they're taken here until they're adopted. The cats stay as long as it takes. None of the cats are euthanized.

StreetCats runs entirely off donations, including the money funding it and the workforce behind it.

"We've always been a volunteer organization. There's never been a paid person," Balsinger says.

Right now, 70 volunteers keep the nonprofit running — like the Geary family who is here so much, they have a nickname...

WATCH the full story TUESDAY on 2 News Oklahoma at 6

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.