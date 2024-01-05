Tulsa Boutique’s “Peace Heart” inspiring kindness in New Year

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa boutique owner is trying to make this Green Country's kindest year yet.

"I love Oklahoma," said Jackie Smola, Hippie Heart Chick co-owner.

An Oklahoman for over 50 years and boho-chic boutique owner for the last seven months, Jackie Smola, hopes to make 2024 the year of peace, love, and kindness.

"I just want to do my part and do what I can to make things a little better around here," said Smola.

And she's trying to do that from her happy place, her studio row store, Hippie Chick Heart.

"We're trying to get people to be happier and more content with what they have. Take a breath, talk to people they love, and communicate without any negative feelings. Just true communication and respect for each other," said Smola.

So Smola worked with a creative team to develop a "peace heart" design.

"It means peace and love, and when you put it together, it means kindness. And of course, it says 'Yes' because we want those things, but I'm an old school hippie, and this is actually my old school shout out to John and Yoko, who are my mentors in peaceful protest, and then in the back, it says to start the conversation because we need to start talking," said Smola.

Smola started her conversation by giving out peace heart stickers. She now sells the design in t-shirts and hopes when others see it, it will catch on.

"Walking down the street and somebody says that's kind of a cool heart, it gives you a moment to talk to them and to say this is what it means it means peace, love, and kindness, and I want to share it with you and I'm going to pass it on," said Smola.

Many "kindness ambassadors" have already joined in, and she's seeing results in Oklahoma and beyond.

"They're in L.A., Oregon, New York, and South Carolina. I've got ambassadors everywhere that understand what we're trying to do," said Smola.

Jackie is working on other ways to spread kindness. She has several community outreach plays in a local theatre planned for the spring, summer, and fall and another initiative called 'Spread the Love.

"We've gone to different businesses that we have enjoyed and given them a salute for all their hard work in Tulsa," Smola said.

Smola's is a Tulsa business working hard to spread good vibes, hoping for good things in the year ahead.

"Be kind, it's that easy, be kind," said Smola.

Smola is planning her first Community Kindness Forum on January 27th. It's an open conversation, and she's asking people to sign up to attend. You can get more information on that and her store on her website.

