Troy Aikman talks about hometown Henryetta

HENRYETTA, Okla. — We are just days away from Troy Aikman's inaugural "Highway to Henryetta" music festival. It's a benefit to help the Pro-football Hall of Famer's high school hometown of Henryetta.

"The years I spent in Henryetta had a real impact on me. I feel like a lot of what I am and who I am today is from those years," says Troy Aikman.

Aikman was 12 years old when his family moved to Henryetta from California.

"We moved 7 miles outside of town on a dirt road. We had a working farm. I hauled hay. I did the chores in the summer; I fed the pigs, the goats, horses and cows, and everything before school. I think a lot of those things really gave me my work ethic and carried me through once I got out of Henryetta, and into college, and of course on to the Dallas Cowboys," says Aikman.

In fact, Aikman tells 2 News Oklahoma's Julie Chin that moving to Henryetta was a gamechanger, especially when it came to football.

Hear how Henryetta put Troy Aikman on the path to the Super Bowl this Thursday on 2 News Oklahoma at 6 p.m.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.