Three Oklahomans competing among top cornhole players

TULSA, Okla. — "We fell in love with the game, just started trying it out and started hitting up tournaments."

For Ty Drywater, Matthew Creekkiller and Jacom Foreman, cornhole has become a way of life.

They were introduced to the game at a birthday party two years ago and now spend four-to- five hours a day practicing the sport they love.

"It's just something I got addicted to," Creekkiller said.

Two boards placed 27 feet apart are an Oklahoma tailgating tradition, but these three friends have taken it to the next level. They've become professional players in the American Cornhole League.

"I think it's the biggest accomplishment I've had so far in my life," Creekkiller said.

They turned professional by collecting enough points at tournaments or, like Drywater did, attending the World Championships and ending up in a top spot.

"I like to compete," Drywater said. "It's fun to compete."

There are singles competitions, doubles, and crew cup which is four-on-four.

Each requires a lot of strategy to win. These three professionals are sharing some expert tips with other cornhole fans.

Foreman says he likes to put a bean bag right in front of the hole.

"So they either have to go just straight in the hole or try and get around it," he said.

Foreman says this forces opponents to go to the left or the right of the hole, which gives him the chance to put an additional bag in the hole.

"Yeah, there's a lot of strategy to the game as well," he said.

When it comes to the toss, these three say it's all in the wrist.

"It's almost like throwing a frisbee," Drywater said. "You want to make your bag flat flying through the air so it will stay straight when it hits the board."

The future looks bright for these three friends. They say the sport will continue to grow and attract the best players in the world.

"In five years it'll be one of the bigger sports," Creekkiller said. "It'll be right beside baseball and football."

