Submissions wanted for Art of Kindness Sock project

TULSA, Okla. — What does kindness look like?

A fun new contest is kicking off Oct. 5, which may have us all looking to our feet for that answer soon with the Art of Kindness Sock project.

Kids 14 and under are invited to submit designs explaining what kindness means to them. The winning design will be printed on 1,000 socks. Half will be sold to benefit the Parent-Child Center of Tulsa, and the other half will be given to children and families in need.

So why socks? Vice President of Development with the Parent-Child Center Jennifer Legler explains, "Socks are fun. Everybody needs socks. We find that for children and families, one of the major essentials they need is socks."

The contest runs through Oct. 26. The winner will also receive a $100 Amazon Gift Card.

Submission forms can be picked up at the Parent-Child Center or Simmons Bank, partnering in the sock-design contest.

