Senior Women’s Basketball team goes for the gold

TULSA, Okla. — This week, a basketball team made up of Senior Women from Green Country is heading to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to compete in the Senior National Games.

"It's like the Olympics, but they can't call it the Olympics, so they call it the Senior National Games," says Sherril Stone. She's the team captain of the Tulsa Tornadoes, the 7-woman team of 55 to 64-year-olds heading to play in the Tournament.

The team is one of around a dozen that qualified from around the country. It's impressive, considering the Tulsa Tornadoes were formed by a quick spin-up. The entire team is made up of women who signed up to play in the Senior Women's basketball group after seeing a story on 2 News Oklahoma last fall.

"We've only been playing since January, and most of these teams have been together for years, so we're pretty proud of ourselves," says Stone.

The seniors play half-court three on three with 15 minutes halves.

Kim Bunker plays for the Tulsa Tornadoes and is the team coach.

"We worked hard as a team, we worked on a lot of drills, we've done a lot of plays, we hope to at least get up there and get a medal," says Bunker.

This team is formed from a larger group of women in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s who practice and play together a few times a week. We caught up with them during practice at Hicks Park Community Center. The ladies are grateful to Hicks for supporting their love of the game. They are also hopeful this story will attract more Senior women who'd like to play. It's free to join this senior basketball group, but you have to be 50 and above. You don't have to have any previous experience, but you do have to want to have fun.

"Come out and try; you never know if you don't try," says Bunker.

Be sure to tune in Monday at 6 pm to see these ladies in action and hear from more of their players.

The Senior National Games begin Friday. We will keep you updated on how the Tulsa Tornadoes do.

