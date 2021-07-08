Selling lemonade to help K9 officers in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — When your last name is Lemmon, what better way to raise money for the community than to host a lemonade stand?

That’s what six-year-old Avery Lemmon did when she decided she wanted to raise money to help the Sapulpa Police Department. She and her family hosted two events to raise money to pay for healthy lunches for Sapulpa officers and to help their K-9 unit.

Police said the money raised is going to help buy leashes, collars, kennels, and other necessities K-9 Officers need. Avery's Positively Oklahoma kindness isn't going unnoticed. Gov. Kevin Stitt sent a letter saying young Oklahomans like her are what makes our state so great.

