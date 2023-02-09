'Sarah’s Hippie House' in Broken Arrow goes viral

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — You've likely heard of Minimalism, where less is more, but have you heard about Maximalism?

It's a hot design trend adding more color, texture, and fun to your home decor. A Broken Arrow home has swiftly become a well-known Maximalist masterpiece.

"We call it Sarah's Hippie House," says Sarah Lopp.

If walls could talk, they'd tell you this is Lopp's happy place.

"We've decorated it exactly in our style and the way we love it," she said.

Lopp's getting lots of love for her fun, funky retro home. Her house has gone viral.

"I was posting on a Maximalism group on Facebook just to get some feedback from people who like this style. Once I posted the article, it went viral. It went crazy. I didn't expect that at all."

It's impressive, considering the house was a blank space when the family of seven moved in just six months ago.

"We were looking for a home, and everything was gray and white, which is really trendy right now. But to us, it looked more like a blank canvas. When we got in here, we thought, we can start painting, and once we did, we didn't stop," Lopp said.

She enlisted two local muralists from Hightail Creative Company to make this rainbow connection.

"We pitched her three different options in every kind in detail and color, and she chose the most detailed with the most eccentric color palate, then it was like, anything goes," said muralist Raygen Treat.

With nearly 200 disco balls dotting the downstairs, a disco ball mural was the clear winner.

"It's lighthearted and fun and colorful," said muralist Cayley Giacomo.

It took a month to paint freehand.

"I would say this is probably our biggest piece to date," Treat said.

It's one of four murals on display in the 4,000-square-foot home.

"Sarah has a never-ending list for us which is amazing," Treat said.

The house still needs to be finished. Lopp plans to add an outdoor mural in the spring and then tackle the upstairs in the summer and the fall.

"The plan is to do the whole house," Lopp said.

A big feat considering everywhere you look, there's a unique twist.

"Everything that we put in here was thought about. Trying to get as local as we possibly can, and when we couldn't, we just make it funky," she said.

Lopp does a lot of the work here herself too.

"I have a cheetah that would be normal, but we bought it at a store in Tulsa. I painted it hot pink with glitter and purple on it, and it worked," she said.

So what does the rest of the family think of all this?

"We're loving it," said husband Christopher Lopp. He adds his favorite part is making memories together.

"Everything in here has a story. I remember when we bought that object here, and we decided she would paint it or do that, so it's fun to walk through and remember where everything came from," Chris Lopp said.

The Lopps say the neighbors think the house is fantastic. Teens often stop by for porch selfies, and that's not all.

"I've had a few Amazon guys come in and take pictures!" Sarah Lopp said.

Sarah's Hippie House has people talking.

"This is our funhouse! There's a lot of joy in here, and freedom and just creativity," she said.

For this family, there's no place like home.

"Nothing like it," Chris Lopp said.

The Lopps say they have made a few paint mistakes along the way, but they say you can always paint over what you don't like. They plan to live in this home for a long time and say you might as well turn your home into something you love.

The Lopps and the artists have also become close and plan to have an art show in the house someday. If you'd like to contact Hightail Creative Company, you can see more of their work on Instagram at @Hightailcreaticecompany or email them at HightailcreativeCo@gmail.com. Be sure to watch for the full story on this home Thursday night at 6 on 2 News Oklahoma.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.