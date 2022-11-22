Real Okie Superheroes spread superpowered joy at children's hospital

TULSA, Okla. — In a world where children battle big obstacles, a team of ordinary people is doing something extraordinary.

The Real Okie Superheroes is a local nonprofit made up of citizens with the superpower to spread smiles.

"It's not about us, it's about what we can do to help," says Stephen Fluharty, a volunteer with the group.

The charity was co-founded in 2018 by Arlene Laxamana.

"It's a fun escape," Laxamana said. "For a few minutes so these people can forget about their cancer or their traumatic event because here we are in real life to make them smile."

The organization is made up of volunteers on a simple mission: "to bring joy and compassion to our communities," says Laxamana.

The Real Okie Superheroes do it through dress-up — princesses, superheroes, Ghostbusters, Ninja Turtles and more. Batman, Iron Man and Moana visited the new oncology floor at St. Francis Children's Hospital, making their first stop for a superhero super-fan.

"This is Declan, he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2019," said mother Abby Callahan. "He went from being super down this morning until they told him that the superheroes were coming, and he got super excited."

These are fun, casual visits. The heroes even come bearing gifts and new items like blankets, puzzles, and books.

When 2 News Oklahoma Anchor Julie Chin asked Declan how he felt seeing the superheroes, he responded, "Happy!"

"It definitely helps brighten our day. Not just his, but mine too," Callahan said.

Everyone seems to marvel at the superheroes. Staffers tell us they're a hospital favorite.

"They don't know these families, but they are committed, they are generous in their giving, so it's a special thing for families to see," says Chrissy Streeter, St. Francis Community Outreach Coordinator.

Word has spread that the heroes are here, and 8-year-old Michael would be next.

"I'm going through cancer, but the good news is after this cycle of chemo, I only have two more cycles left," says Michael Amezquita.

He's been here for four long days, so this visit really saves the day. Smiles and small talk fill the room, and this connection is all that matters for the next few minutes.

"When they're going through what they're going through cancer or whatever, they're kind of having to be older dealing with heavy stuff, so it's nice in those moments when they can be a kid again," says Fluharty.

Hospitals aren't the only place you'll find these superheroes. They do home visits and charity events, and a senior stocking project is underway.

"So each stocking will contain an array of different things, socks and deodorant shampoo, different essential items for each senior to enjoy," says Laxamana.

The Real Okie Superheroes will visit several nursing homes this holiday season. They say just like the children, the seniors need to be uplifted too.

The charity has about 30 volunteers and runs off donations. Laxamana estimates they've held around a thousand visits for all ages, all for free.

"I feel like my gift is to bring joy to other people. I like to give. That's my gift, so to receive a smile, that's all I need in return," says Laxamana.

They're superhumans whose visits leave people beaming.

"Anybody can do it, that's the fun part," says Anthony Torres, a Real Okie Superhero.

If you know of someone facing a hardship who could use some happiness from the Real Okie Superheroes, or if you'd like to learn more or donate to the group, click here.

