Rare sports collection benefiting child cancer research to go on display in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A one-of-a-kind collection opens Jan. 13 at Gathering Place.

It is the work of an inspirational boy named Scott Carter and the many heroes who carry on his legacy.

"Scott was the typical third child, the baby of the family. He was spoiled rotten but got away with a lot because he was so adorable," said his mom, Paula Carter.

"He was courageous, humorous, inspirational," said his dad, Mike Carter.

More than 30 years since Scott Carter's passing, his parents are keeping his dream alive.

"He wanted to make a difference. He wanted to find a cure for Cancer. He just hated that he saw several of his friends die, and he just knew that there was some cure out there if we just had enough money," said Mike.

Diagnosed at 11, Scott bravely battled bone cancer while starting the Scott Carter Heroes Sports Collection.

"He was a collector. He wasn't an athlete, but he liked to collect," said Mike.

And his massive collection of more than 300 autographed pieces began with a Bill Russell jersey. The Dodgers great was a family friend.

"Scott took it with him on every hospital trip and hung it over his bed. Well, strangers walking down the hall would notice the jersey in the little boy's room and stop in to find out about it. He'd tell the story, and the next thing you know, things would start showing up. Strangers gave him things that we would have no way to get," Paula said.

Like autographed Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier boxing gloves, gear from the '92 Dream Team, and the items filling what the Carter family calls the "Legends Case," which features items from everyone from Richard Petty to Pele.

"What's really unique is if you look up in this corner, you'll see the original Mickey Mantle second contract with Joplin Minors for $225 a month, and he wrote in plus all expenses," Mike said.

Scott's vision was to take the collection on tour with donations working to cure children's cancer.

"We ended up touring bank lobbies and having the collection at Disney World for millions to see, so they've enjoyed it, and it's time for Tulsa to enjoy it," Mike said.

The free interactive exhibit teems have around 300 signed items. Scan the QR codes to hear the backstories, like this one about Nolan Ryan.

"Nolan said, Scott, do you have anything you have anything you want me to autograph, and he said yes, and he pulled out a big yellow Advil box and Nolan started laughing and he said I have autographed everything you could imagine, but I've never autographed an Advil box what are you going to with this? Scott said, it goes on my headboard next to my Ultra Slim Fast and can be signed by Tommy Lasorda, and at that point, Nolan just lost it," said Mike.

The collection will be displayed through March at the Boathouse at Gathering Place.

"This really aligns with our desire to get people thinking about getting outside and being active, and what better way to do that than to have some of these great examples of heroes and athletics and sports," said Dylan Kirkpatrick, Vice President of Park Operations and Events at Gathering Place.

And championing the cause brings the Carter family closer to Scott's ultimate goal.

"Through the Scott Carter Foundation, we've raised almost $5 million for Children's Cancer research," said Mike.

All thanks to what started with a collection built on a Tulsa boy's dream.

"I think Scott would be so pleased," said Paula. "Many of these people were Scott's heroes, but they're also heroes to many people in the country. And they made a difference in people's lives, and I think Scott made a difference in people's lives," said Mike.

It's a hall of fame homecoming for generations of past, present, and future heroes.

"I hope we inspire young people to know that they can have a dream they can achieve it. You don't have to have Cancer; just have a dream to make this world better," said Paula.

The Scott Carter Heroes Sports Collection will be on display from Jan. 13 through March 31 during regular park hours seven days a week in the Boathouse at Gathering Place.

