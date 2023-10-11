PREVIEW: Girl Scout blessing box inspires Broken Arrow community

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — It started five years ago… when a group of Broken Arrow Girl Scouts decided to do something special.

"I was in the fifth grade," says Aubyn Sagely.

This green box started as the vision of a group of eleven-year-olds from Girl Scout Troop 1482.

"It was a bronze award project to help sustain homelessness and the hungry in Broken Arrow. To help provide meals and food for them when they need it," says Ashtyn Sagely.

The Broken Arrow Blessing Box has a simple mission:

If you need it, you can take it, and if you want to give, you can give. — Ashtyn

It turned out their project inspired others… and it’s a story that’s Positively Oklahoma.

