Positively Oklahoma: Pinewood Derby for the young at heart

TULSA, Okla. — The Aberdeen Heights Mini 500 is a fast-paced, thrilling race to the finish.

"We've got first, second, and third place trophies and bragging rights," says Kevin Ward.

The third annual event is unlike any Derby around. This one isn't for kids, just kids at heart, like Gloria Puckett, who's 99 years old.

"I love it!" says Puckett.

She's counting on her years as a Scout mom for a competitive edge. "I had four boys, and one of them loved the cars. Every time I was doing this, I was thinking of him and what he would do to it," says Puckett.

So far, her yellow Aberdeen Heights bus is leaving the others in the dust.

At 90, this is Shelby Morgan's first Derby. "I enjoyed it, even though I lost," says Morgan. The race, dusting up memories of his scouting days.



"Every year, the Scouts would put on what they call a camporee and have canoe races and things like that and camp out in the woods," Morgan recalls.

The residents have Kevin Clark to thank for their Derby. He came up with the idea, and his church donates the track and helps purchase the cars. Clark says, " It makes me feel like I'm doing my part in this community to help them be more at home. Be more fun, and that's what we're all about."

The race for the trophy began well before this day. Residents have been hard at work painting and customizing their cars over the past few weeks.

It's a rainbow of twenty racecars. There's the Green hornet, OSU orange, and an American flag. The small wooden cars are powered only by gravity as they zoom down a track, and the fastest car wins. The double-elimination event runs a heart-thumping 60 minutes until three vehicles are left.

In the end, 81-year-old Pat Dickinson's periwinkle racer comes out on top. It's her first win.

99-year-old Puckett is a close second.

"I got mad at him when he didn't win the last time. Maybe next year," laughs Puckett.

And Kathryn Carpenter's number 37 car takes third. " I'm just so thankful to God. It's wonderful," says Carpenter.

It was an exciting afternoon at the races for these residents. And now, just like the racecars zipping down the track, they're off to bingo.

"I'll be back next year!" says Carpenter.

If you'd like to create a Derby like this, Clark says he'd be happy to help. He says you can contact him at Aberdeen Heights Assisted Living.

