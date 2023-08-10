Positively Oklahoma: Mr. Will cutting generations of children’s hair

TULSA, Okla. — For more than 30 years, Will Churchwell, more popularly known as Mr. Will, has created a buzz around Tulsa.

"I've seen the children I've given first haircuts and then given their children first haircuts, so it's really amazing. Then I have the kids that I gave them a first haircut, and they go off to college, and they still come to me because they don't trust anybody else to do it," says Will Churchwell.

So it's no wonder this popular children's stylist has grown Kuts 4 Kids into a booming business.

"An average day is 45 to 60 haircuts, and a busy day is 60 to 95!" says Mr. Will.

It takes just minutes for Mr. Will to craft his cut, and he does special styles too.

"I do braids for girls to let them know they are little princesses," says Mr. Will.

A father to 8 kids ranging in age from 3 to 34, wiggles and wails don't phase this pro.

Mr. Will loves what he does, and the kids love him. One 9-year-old says, "I love it when at the end he always makes a joke- they never get old."

Mr. Will says he always knew he'd work with children but had a different career path in mind. "I went to school to do hair because I wanted to pay my way through college. I actually wanted to be a child psychologist, but I loved it and was like, alright- kids hair it is," says Mr. Will.

And his bright, colorful shop, full of hair transformations, has been a place of transformation for Mr. Will too. "I opened the shop about 17 years ago, and I was homeless. I was sleeping in the lobby of Saint Francis, and my kids and family were staying with friends," says Mr. Will.

He says faith helped turn his life around, and the Bible verses he hand painted on the walls remind him how far he's come.

"When I look around the store now, I stand in awe. I'm very humbled for what God's done for me in my life," says Mr. Will.

And that includes the village of tiny friends he sees here and all around town.

"We go to Chuck E. Cheese, and kids come over and go, Mr. Will! Mr. Will! And I'm like, yes, you can have a piece of pizza! Haha!" he laughs.

Mr. Will's Kuts 4 Kids a playful space where love is in the hair.

Mr. Will is at Kuts 4 Kids at 8122 South Lewis, Suite A, in Tulsa. Visit his Facebook page here.

His daughter also has a Kuts 4 Kids Broken Arrow.

Mr. Will says he'd like to open a shop in Owasso and three in Oklahoma City.

