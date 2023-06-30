Positively Oklahoma: Jimmy finds joy

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — "I am 90 years old," says Jimmy Bowles.

Jimmy Bowles's life story includes a love story, war stories, and a recent mystery.

"They asked me who is she? I said I don't know. What's her name? I don't know," says Jimmy.

That latest "whodunit" unfolded at the Broken Arrow WalMart Supercenter at 121st and Aspen.

"I hadn't intended to go there, so it was strange how all things worked together to put me there at that point," says Jimmy.

Jimmy received a random act of kindness when a stranger paid for his groceries.

"I looked up on the screen for how much I owed, and the cashier waived me and said it was paid for. The lady who had been there was nowhere in sight. That's how I knew it was her," said Jimmy.

Jimmy says it was only a few items like strawberries, juice, and breakfast bowls, but his family has seen the significant impact that act of kindness had on Jimmy.

"Every morning, I come in to check on him to see how he's doing, and something was different. He had this big smile on his face, and I was like, Dad, what's going on," says Joey Bowles.

As Jimmy filled his son, Joey Bowles, in, a heaviness lifted. You see, Jimmy has had a tough year.

"My wife passed away on January 23 of this year. We'd been married 68 years. It's hard," says Jimmy.

On top of that, Jimmy had to move, and he's recovering from health issues.

"He had skin cancer and lost most of his ear, and has been going through treatment and is still trying to recover from a stroke," says Joey.

So this kindness comes at a good time.

"It just makes me feel really good to know people that are that nice," says Jimmy.

The family took to social media to thank the stranger, sharing Jimmy's story and big smile.

"Even if she didn't come forward, we wanted her to know how appreciative we were because she really made my Dad's day," says Joey.

No one knows if the stranger saw it, but Jimmy's story has touched over a thousand hearts. Many commenting that they are now inspired to perform acts of kindness too.

"The moderator of that group said it's so cool that so many people are liking the post. So she made Saturday, Jimmy Day, and people started bringing treats!" said Joey.

"They brought juice and pop tarts. Then a man and his daughter came by and brought me homemade strawberry jelly and blueberry jelly and crunchy peanut butter," said Jimmy.

Kindness has spread through this community, sparked by a simple act. Jimmy says he'd love to thank that stranger in person. But while he may never discover her name, he's found joy, and after the year he's had, that's an added blessing too.

"It sure made me smile big!" grins Jimmy.

So far, that stranger has not come forward, but her actions have inspired the Bowles family to pay it forward. They tell 2 News Anchor Julie Chin they've already bought someone's coffee and plan to do more.

