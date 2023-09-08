Positively Oklahoma: Jenks High School Senior lives out American Dream

JENKS, Okla. — When it comes to vision, Joshua Taylor is a dreamer and a doer.

"It's been a real journey," says Joshua Taylor.

This Jenks High Schooler's journey of 100 National Anthems began in June 2022, right before his Junior year.

"I created this goal because I wanted to spread awareness to my generation of the importance of the flag and the National Anthem," says Joshua.

Now, just weeks into his Senior year, his National Anthem mission accomplished. In front of a packed auditorium just after lunch on Friday, September 8th Joshua sang his 100th National Anthem during the Jenks Pep Rally for the 2023 MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl.

"I thought it would take me all the way to graduation. But the outpouring of support from the Jenks and Tulsa community has been absolutely amazing," says Joshua.

Over the past year, this star-spangled singer was invited to perform all over. "There have been times when I've sung 3, 4, 5 times a week," says Joshua. He has performed everywhere, from parades to sporting events to a crowd of 35,000 at Folds of Honor Freedom Fest on July Fourth. And while Freedom Fest was his biggest audience, he says his most treasured time was spent with veterans. "I've had veterans cry when I was to talk to them when I sang. They've probably been my biggest support system. It's just been amazing getting to meet them. They're great people who fought so hard for our country," says Joshua.

Joshua's grandfathers served in the military. This history lover even made local history. "I got to do Tulsa Oktoberfest. I was the very first National Anthem singer there in the forty-three-year history!" says Joshua.

Now that he's checking off this first goal, Joshua has his sights set on a new National Anthem adventure. "I have another goal: to sing the National Anthem in every state and every territory," says Joshua. He's already sung in Arizona and Arkansas and will soon perform in Texas.

"My dream is to sing on the National Mall in front of the Lincoln Memorial on July 4th with fireworks coming up behind me," says Joshua.

In the meantime, he'll keep singing in his home state, where he's grateful for the support of his hometown. "Each of the 100 performances has been special. I have a memory from each one, and I have that here in my heart, and I carry that into my future, and I carry that to make me a better person," says Joshua.

Joshua Taylor, a 17-year-old with a renewed American Dream, is ready to take on the world.

Joshua was also just named Jenks High School Senior of the Month. He hopes to become a professional musician someday and plans to keep the National Anthem in his repertoire. If you'd like to invite him to sing for your group, you can reach him at starspangledsinger76@gmail.com.

