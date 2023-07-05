Positively Oklahoma: Born on the 5th of July: 94-year-old works full-time

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — On July 4th, we celebrated America's birthday, but on July 5th, we're sending a special shoutout to a woman many refer to as a local firecracker: Norma Davis.

"I turn 94 on July 5th," says Norma Davis.

And would you believe at 94 years young, Miss Norma works full-time as a cashier five days a week!

"I just don't like sitting at home; yeah, you sit at home and watch tv and drift away. I like to be active," says Miss Norma.

So she's made her home away from home on aisle 17 in the Broken Arrow Walmart Supercenter at 2301 West Kenosha Street.

"I love my job!" she says.

Managers tell 2 News Anchor Julie Chin that Miss Norma is the oldest employee, and customers say she's one of the most loved.

As Cheryl was checking out, she said, "Norma is polite and courteous. She always says hello and asks how you're doing. Plus, she packs groceries fantastic!"

Like the grocery staples on the belt, Miss Norma's a store staple. She's been here since this supercenter opened.

"I retired from Edison brothers shows stores, and then I worked for a printing company for five years, and somebody from Texas bought it, and it closed down, and I was sitting home, and the kids said, why don't you go work at Walmart? So I came up and went to work," says Miss Norma.

This August will be 25 years.

"I probably have a better work ethic than a lot of people that work here because I really have to be sick to call in."

"She's a good example to the younger generation," says customer Kristyn Zarn.

A child of the great depression, Miss Norma credits her parents for her hustle and good health.

"I have good genes on my dad's side of the family. My mother worked hard. She says she rode the horse in from the cornfield to have me."

Which was 94 years ago on this day. As she's counting the blessing of another year, Miss Norma says don't count her out anytime soon.

"I'm going to keep going as long as I can," says Miss Norma.

Miss Norma isn't all work and no play. She tells us she plays cards and dances every week too.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.