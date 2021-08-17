Photos: Union High School senior returns to Uganda to deliver thousands of books to kids

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books. Christopher Flippo

Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books. Christopher Flippo

Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books. Christopher Flippo

Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books. Christopher Flippo

Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books. Christopher Flippo

Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books. Christopher Flippo

Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books. Christopher Flippo

Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books. Christopher Flippo

Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books. Christopher Flippo

Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books. Christopher Flippo

Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books. Christopher Flippo

Prev 1 / Ad Next