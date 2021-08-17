Watch
NewsPositively Oklahoma

Photos: Union High School senior returns to Uganda to deliver thousands of books to kids

Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.

IMG-5245.JPG
Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Photo by: Christopher Flippo
IMG-5240.JPG
Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Photo by: Christopher Flippo
IMG-5238(1).JPG
Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Photo by: Christopher Flippo
IMG-5236.JPG
Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Photo by: Christopher Flippo
IMG-5235.JPG
Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Photo by: Christopher Flippo
IMG_5289.JPG
Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Photo by: Christopher Flippo
IMG_5288.JPG
Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Photo by: Christopher Flippo
IMG_5285.JPG
Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Photo by: Christopher Flippo
IMG_5283.JPG
Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Photo by: Christopher Flippo
IMG_5251.JPG
Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Photo by: Christopher Flippo
IMG_5246.JPG
Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Photo by: Christopher Flippo

Photos: Union High School senior returns to Uganda to deliver thousands of books to kids

close-gallery
  • IMG-5245.JPG
  • IMG-5240.JPG
  • IMG-5238(1).JPG
  • IMG-5236.JPG
  • IMG-5235.JPG
  • IMG_5289.JPG
  • IMG_5288.JPG
  • IMG_5285.JPG
  • IMG_5283.JPG
  • IMG_5251.JPG
  • IMG_5246.JPG

Share

Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Christopher Flippo
Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Christopher Flippo
Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Christopher Flippo
Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Christopher Flippo
Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Christopher Flippo
Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Christopher Flippo
Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Christopher Flippo
Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Christopher Flippo
Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Christopher Flippo
Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Christopher Flippo
Christopher Flippo was only seven years old when he first helped deliver 9,000 books to school kids in Uganda. Now at 17, he went back to deliver 11,000 more books.Christopher Flippo
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next