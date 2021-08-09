Watch
NewsPositively Oklahoma

Photos: Couple carries family tradition of helping others to Tulsa

Captain Dan Nelson and his wife, Major Sarah Nelson, have been running the Salvation Army Tulsa Area Command for a little over a month.

Screen Shot 2021-08-09 at 3.06.38 PM.png
Captain Dan Nelson and his wife, Major Sarah Nelson, have been running the Salvation Army Tulsa Area Command for a little over a month.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
Screen Shot 2021-08-09 at 3.07.16 PM.png
Captain Dan Nelson and his wife, Major Sarah Nelson, have been running the Salvation Army Tulsa Area Command for a little over a month.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
Screen Shot 2021-08-09 at 3.07.47 PM.png
Captain Dan Nelson and his wife, Major Sarah Nelson, have been running the Salvation Army Tulsa Area Command for a little over a month.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
Screen Shot 2021-08-09 at 3.08.08 PM.png
Captain Dan Nelson and his wife, Major Sarah Nelson, have been running the Salvation Army Tulsa Area Command for a little over a month.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
Screen Shot 2021-08-09 at 3.08.43 PM.png
Captain Dan Nelson and his wife, Major Sarah Nelson, have been running the Salvation Army Tulsa Area Command for a little over a month.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
Screen Shot 2021-08-09 at 3.10.02 PM.png
Captain Dan Nelson and his wife, Major Sarah Nelson, have been running the Salvation Army Tulsa Area Command for a little over a month.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

Photos: Couple carries family tradition of helping others to Tulsa

close-gallery
  • Screen Shot 2021-08-09 at 3.06.38 PM.png
  • Screen Shot 2021-08-09 at 3.07.16 PM.png
  • Screen Shot 2021-08-09 at 3.07.47 PM.png
  • Screen Shot 2021-08-09 at 3.08.08 PM.png
  • Screen Shot 2021-08-09 at 3.08.43 PM.png
  • Screen Shot 2021-08-09 at 3.10.02 PM.png

Share

Captain Dan Nelson and his wife, Major Sarah Nelson, have been running the Salvation Army Tulsa Area Command for a little over a month.2 News Oklahoma
Captain Dan Nelson and his wife, Major Sarah Nelson, have been running the Salvation Army Tulsa Area Command for a little over a month.2 News Oklahoma
Captain Dan Nelson and his wife, Major Sarah Nelson, have been running the Salvation Army Tulsa Area Command for a little over a month.2 News Oklahoma
Captain Dan Nelson and his wife, Major Sarah Nelson, have been running the Salvation Army Tulsa Area Command for a little over a month.2 News Oklahoma
Captain Dan Nelson and his wife, Major Sarah Nelson, have been running the Salvation Army Tulsa Area Command for a little over a month.2 News Oklahoma
Captain Dan Nelson and his wife, Major Sarah Nelson, have been running the Salvation Army Tulsa Area Command for a little over a month.2 News Oklahoma
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next