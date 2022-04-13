Owasso man writes feature film about family, faith and Easter

OWASSO, Okla. — This Easter season is extra special for one Owasso man. Bob Harmon is living out a dream through a new feature film about a family coming to faith.

"Sometimes I just pinch myself cause I still can't believe it," says Harmon.

Harmon is Geologist with Harmon Oil, but his dream job has more to do with Hollywood.

"My real love was to get a film made someday," he says.

So this Oklahoma oil and gas guy turned into a moonlighting moviemaker. He wrote the screenplay for A Moses Prayer for Easter, which has now been turned into a feature film.

Harmon describes the plot of the movie: "It has a family of 4, and they're watching the old ‘10 Commandments’ classic on Friday of Easter weekend. The father says, ‘You know what? This is all the church I ever need, just watching this old movie.’"

His daughters disagree. Desperate to go to Church on Sunday, they pray for their father to have a change of heart.

"A 'Moses prayer' is to let their people go to church. And so they pray the ten plagues will change their Dad's heart like Pharaoh's and not hurt him. That has to happen on Saturday for them to have any chance at all to go to church on Easter Sunday morning," explains Harmon.

While the story is fictional, Harmon's daughters provide his inspiration. The main characters are also named after his family. Dean Cain, well-known for playing Superman, co-stars in the movie, which was just released on Amazon Prime Video by JCFilms.

"I get tingles every so often just from seeing God at work at this," exclaims a delighted Harmon. He's also published a children's book and cartoon based on the story.

"You pray and hope someday that you'll see some of this, and you never know, but just to have this blessing has been huge for me," he says.

Chances are we haven't seen the last of Harmon. He recently shot a reality TV show about the oil and gas industry, and he's currently writing a 1920s Western.

For more on A Moses Prayer for Easter, click here.

Tune in Thursday night at 6 p.m. to learn more about the film and see a clip.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.