NFL Legends join Bixby Dad for Great Dad Challenge

BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby dad who we first featured in Positively Oklahoma and was then on the Today Show for his Legacy Letter Challenge has a new call to action. It's called The Great Dad Challenge, and you're invited to join in.

Blake Brewer says it's a free week-long challenge for dads that kicks off this Monday, May 8th. 2 News Anchor Julie Chin caught up with Brewer this week, and he told her he designed it to help dads become more focused, resilient, and encouraging.

"Each day, dads will wake up, and in their inbox, they will have a new challenge for the day, all coming from the top experts in the country. And then they will have the opportunity to jump on live with an NFL dad like Terry Bradshaw, Steve Largent, Ben Roethlisberger, Brad Johnson, and Usama Young. Each of those guys will be talking about their fatherhood journey," says Brewer.

Moms are invited to sign up as well. You can learn more by clicking here: https://www.greatdadchallenge.com/nfl

And you can read more about Blake's story in this Positively Oklahoma story here: https://www.kjrh.com/news/positively-oklahoma/bixby-dads-mission-to-help-a-million-fathers-worldwide.

