Mother-daughter duo bringing fitness motivation to Tulsa for decades

TULSA, Okla. — If you're looking for a bit of fitness motivation, one family at Hicks Park Community Center may inspire you to get moving.

"I just enjoy it," says Lisa Brown, who for more than two decades has been getting hearts pumping. A few times a week, she leads low-impact aerobics at the east Tulsa community center.

"I just love the women, I love the fellowship, I love the camaraderie that we have," Brown says.

Brown’s love for fitness started early, around age 9.

"My mom started instructing, so I started going to her classes in summer when school was out," she says.

Brown was inspired to follow in her mom's footsteps, which she still does today. You see, 50 years later, her mom, 90-year-old Ann Deeter, teaches here, too, in the class right after Brown.

Deeter isn't letting age slow her down. She may be Oklahoma's oldest fitness instructor.

"I started back before aerobics, there was no aerobics — I was doing calisthenics," Deeter says.

Decades later, she's now moved on to senior exercise.

"We do strengthening, we do flexibility and balance all that stuff," she says.

She holds an hour-long class for ages 55 and up three days a week.

"Oh, you just feel so good. It makes you feel good, not just physically, but mentally. For that hour, you forget all your cares. You just exercise and feel good."

Theresa Underwood, 99, says she always tries to attend every class. She told 2 News Oklahoma the workouts are fun.

"I enjoy every minute of it — it's exercise that keeps me going all these years because I've done it a lot, I don't sit still, and I'm very active," Underwood says.

Deeter and Brown have made it their mission to get Green Country in shape. Deeter has been teaching for 50 years and Brown for 24, so together, that's nearly 75 years.

The mom-daughter duo says no matter your fitness level or your age, it's never too late to start.

"There's no time like the present, so this would be a great time to get up just a little," Brown says.

And the classmates say once you get moving, don't quit.

"It's sometimes it's hard to get here, but to make an effort, but after you get here, you're thankful you came," says Joan Lawson, one of the regular classmates.

Hicks Park Community Center offers around a dozen programs and activities for all ages. That includes the classes from this fitness family, who inspire us all to take a step in the right direction.

The ladies teach every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday morning. For more information, check the city's website.

