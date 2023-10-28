Military dad surprise homecoming in Coweta

TULSA, Okla. — Master Sergeant Dennis Clark with the Oklahoma Air National Guard surprised his kids at their schools in Coweta Friday.

Clark has been overseas since June and his kids thought he wouldn't be back until December, but he surprised them when he came home early and showed up wearing a Tiger mascot costume.

He surprised his oldest daughter, Paisley, during her middle school pep rally fully dressed as a tiger.

After surprising Paisley, Clark headed to his sons school and surprised his son Paxton in class before heading to his youngest daughter Lily's daycare for one more surprise.

Kaydee Clark, Dennis's wife coordinated everything and it went perfectly.

