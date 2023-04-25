Michael’s Minecraft Make-A-Wish Day

AVANT, Okla. — If you were granted one wish, what would it be? One selfless and remarkable boy used his wish for his entire school.

"I have a lot of friends in this school," says Michael Hamilton.

Michael and his twin brother James have only been part of the Avant Chieftain family for a few months but have made an impact in that short time.

"They're just the kindest, sweetest, good-hearted boys," says Mindy Englett, Superintendent of Avant Public Schools.

And they've been through a lot. You see, Michael's battling a rare Brain Cancer.

"This is his second bout with Cancer. The first time he whooped it right after radiation. But this one's been really hard. It's been aggressive," says Michael's mom Jenifer Hamilton.

So, the school and the Make-A-Wish Foundation are doing what they can to make things easier.

"We get to find out what the child loves or wants to experience, and we get to make it happen. We are like real-life fairy godmothers!" says Mayala Hasmanis with Make-A-Wish.

Together they're working their magic with a video game-inspired day.

"I like Minecraft a whole lot," exclaims Michael.

Michael's wish is for a Minecraft party. Not just for himself, but for his whole school!

"This really tells the story of Michael. This is the kind of kid he is. He wanted his wish to be for his friends," says Superintendent Englett.

The party kicks off with a scavenger hunt. Everyone scours the playground searching for clues. When it's over, a pizza party awaits

Along with cool photo ops with friends, family, and even medical staff who have come to see the guest of honor. And the fun didn't stop with the party. There was one more Minecraft reveal left for Michael.

Just outside the gym, Michael's own Minecraft-inspired chariot awaits. It's a golf cart, another wish granted.

"The golf cart is a lot because we live on 20 acres, and he used to ride his bike all over town and to not able to move that well because of treatment. This will give him more freedom to get out and play with the neighbors and his brother outside," says Jenifer.

Vehicles covered with messages of love and encouragement line up for a parade. And with his older brother by his side, Michael leads the way home.

"These people have really rallied around and pulled everything out for my kids. We really appreciate it," says Jenifer.

A Minecraft mission accomplished.

"Today's been a good day," says Englett.

A day when a boy is wrapped in love and reminded wishes do come true.

"Thank you for putting this on for me," says Michael.

We have happy birthday wishes for Michael and his brother James. The twins turn ten on April 25th.

Avant School has set up a GoFundMe for the family.

You can learn more about it here.

