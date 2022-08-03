Local teen from Jenks with a unique American dream

JENKS, Okla. — The back-to-school season is upon us, and while some kids are thinking about good grades, we met one high school student with a different kind of graduation goal.

Joshua Taylor is a Jenks High School Student with a unique American dream.

"I would like to sing the national anthem anywhere possible at least 100 times before the time I graduate high school," says Joshua Taylor.

He's a junior. So to do that, he tells us, "I have to sing about once a week."

This patriotic passion project combines Taylor's love of American history and music. The 16-year-old has been playing piano for nearly ten years and singing longer than that. "Singing probably since I was in the womb," quips Taylor.

He's performed all around town, won local talent competitions, and auditioned for a national TV show.

"I made it through the first round, and I got to audition for another producer. I didn't make it past that round, but it was a great experience," says Taylor.

Taylor isn't just a performer, he's also a history buff, and he says patriotism runs in his genes. His two grandfathers served in the military, and he was even born over Memorial Day weekend.

"I have a real strong passion for America and our veterans," says Taylor.

Which is how he ended up on this National Anthem adventure.

"With every war that has gone on, WWI, WWII, the Korean war, the Vietnam war, people have sacrificed their lives, and the National Anthem becomes more and more important as time goes on," says Taylor.

He's up to a dozen performances so far, from sporting events to churches to civic meetings, and he's looking for more.

"Anywhere possible, that would have me sing. It can be anywhere in Tulsa. It could be anywhere in the state of Oklahoma," says Taylor.

And there's also a famous concert hall if anyone has a connection. "My grandest dream would be to sing in Carnegie Hall," says Taylor.

Until then, he's happy to share his musical message. "I like to be able to educate and help people in my generation, and future generations just know how important and cherished America is," says Taylor.

If you'd like to help Joshua Taylor reach his goal and have a group you'd like him to sing for, you can email him at Joshua@starspangledsinger.com.

Tune in Wednesday at 10 p.m. to see his story and hear him sing, and we'll broadcast a complete performance on 2 News Oklahoma Saturday morning.

