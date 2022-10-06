Life coach travels, collects dreams with Dream Bug

VERDIGRIS, Okla. — A Verdigris woman is changing the world with words.

"I am a cheerleader for anyone who want to begin living their best life," says Julie Phillips.

Phillips is a certified OOLA Life Coach on a life-changing mission.

"We want to change a billion lives in the next 7 years," says Phillips.

And she’s doing that with stickers, sharpies, and one sassy little Volkswagen bug.

"My bug's name is Epiphany because she inspires revelation at the moment,” says Phillips.

For the past year, she’s traveled the state and the country on the OOLA Dream Tour.

"OOLA is derived from the word ooh-la-la. When your life is in that sweet spot, everything feels like it's balanced and growing and pursuing a purpose in life," says Phillips.

Her mission is simple: to collect dreams. She has hundreds already. They’re handwritten stickers covering her car. Phillips drives the only “Dream Bug” in Oklahoma and only one of seven in the United States. She tells us she often uses gut instinct to decide where to stop and park.

Phillips takes Epiphany out a few times a week. She says once she parks, it only takes minutes for people to gather. We witnessed that firsthand. As Philips set out her supplies, a curious crowd formed.

"Pick one of the stickers.. and write whatever your heart desires and then you can put one of those stickers anywhere," instructs Phillips.

It’s free to take part, and moving to watch as the dreams filter in.

"They can just be fun silly goals, but often they've very heartwarming or heartwrenching," says Phillips.

One lady named Gigi tells us she wrote, "You die once but you live every day. Everyone says you live only once, but no you die only once."

A young man named Kyle says he wrote, "I picked faith. I'm recently engaged so a happy marriage and big money."

There are stories, smiles, tears, and transformations.

James Prescott who walked by to check it out and share his dream, says, "A little sticker can actually bring out something in somebody and actually turn their day around."

That’s the driving force behind Epiphany.

"She's for all ages to inspire people to think beyond the moment," says Phillips.

Phillips says three to 93-year-olds have signed the car. She’s taken it on vacation, to speaking engagements, and everywhere in between. "I would love to start getting into schools and having the opportunity of an assembly or giving kids the opportunity just telling them some of the basics," says Phillips.

A Dream Bug inspires all to dream big. Thanks to Phillips who is grateful to be along for the ride.

"People say to me all the time, thank you so much for doing this. I'm like no, thank you that I get to be part of this mission," says Phillips.

Two holistic doctors started the OOLA movement 10 years ago. To learn more, you can email Julie at Julie@epiphany-effect.com.

Be sure to turn in Friday night at 6 during Friday Night Live for this full Positively Oklahoma story.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.