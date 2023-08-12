Julie’s Semurai Shoe Surprise

TULSA, Okla. — This past May, 2 News Oklahoma Anchor Julie Chin introduced us to sneaker artist brothers Chris and Jeremy Thompson, who run Semurai Designs.

They create custom, hand-painted sneakers for Tulsans, customers worldwide, and even celebrities like Ralph Macchio, the cast of Reservation Dogs, among others.

You may recall Julie helped the brothers gift a pair of sneakers to their favorite actor Tom Hanks while he was in town for a Magic City Book event. To thank her, the brothers surprised her with a pair of sneakers of her own this week. Take a look.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.