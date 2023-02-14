Huglahoma spreads state love and positivity

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma love story unlike any other is seeing a revival this Valentine's day. It's a passion project spreading positivity one hug at a time.

"Spread the love. We need to spread the love," says Mary Beth Babcock, Owner of Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios on 66.

Babcock's love for the sooner state is sky-high. Just ask the 21-foot space cowboy welcoming travelers to her store.

"He is a roadside attraction on Route 66. It's part of the adventure when anyone travels from Chicago to L.A. It's a must-stop in Tulsa," explains Babcock.

This long-time store owner and native Oklahoman is picture perfect choice for a project celebrating positivity in our great state.

"The arts, the culture, the music, the food, there are so many things that I am proud of about Oklahoma," says Babcock.

Babcock is one of many taking part in Huglahoma. Local artist Evan Taylor came up with the idea.

"I just saw so much negativity in the world and the state, and I thought I gotta do something that promotes positivity," says Taylor.

So, he created huggable wooden Oklahoma cutouts to spread smiles one photograph at a time.

"I painted it blue and just started inviting people to hug it," says Taylor.

The process is simple: people tell Taylor what they love about Oklahoma,

sign their name on the "Huglahoma," and take their picture hugging the state. Over the years, Taylor has curated quite a collection!

"I've had kids, teachers, ministers. Just everybody that you can imagine," says Taylor.

Taylor started this project in 2012, gathering about 400 autographs and photographs. He took a break for several years for family and school but is now restarting Huglahoma because he feels social media needs a positive boost.

He explains, "We're a generation of headline readers with Facebook and Twitter. We just read ten words and make an opinion automatically. I want people to stop that. I want people to read a quote on why someone loves it here and why someone wants to be positive about Oklahoma. It takes people like that to create the change."

A hugger and Oklahoma lover myself, I "Huglahoma-ed" and so did my photographer Dennis! It's easy to join the movement.

"You can message me on Facebook or Instagram. Just let me know you want to do it. I'll call you and set up a date, time, and location, and there you go," says Taylor.

He posts about three pictures weekly on Facebook and Instagram and says he may someday put all the Huglahomas on display in an art show. When asked who would be his dream person to join the campaign, Taylor replied, " Of course, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, or Kristin Chenoweth! I'd love to get them to promote the state. There's no ulterior motive. I'm not making money on it. It's just for fun and for love."

And a hug would be nice, too.

You can check out Huglahoma on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Huglahoma and on Instagram at @Huglahoma.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.