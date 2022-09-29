Hispanic Heritage Month: Tulsa business helping prisoners in Mexico

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa business among those in Mother Road Market is prospering in partnership with prisoners in Mexico.

Hilo de Amor offers Oaxacan culture and crafts at its colorful kiosk among the other vendors in the hall along Route 66.

"All here is made by native, indigenous from Oaxaca, Mexico,” said Esther Wright. Hilo de Amore means, "thread of love."

This small shop inside the market began as Wright’s passion project. It soon grew into a business selling Mexican hot chocolate, mole sauce and traditional Oaxacan drinking bowls.

"Each little individual decoration has a meaning,” she said. “This one means family. And these ones mean prosperity."

But it was handmade handbags that got this kiosk started.

"Our main thing is the recycled plastic bags and they are made by prisoners, women and men in prison."

The bags provide income for those behind bars, but the kiosk also sells goods made by indigenous women in Oaxaca.

"For many of them this is the only income that they have," Wright said.

Through a zoom call translated by Wright, Karla Peres-Rewes told us what she makes.

"She says the majority of the things that she makes are bracelets, earrings."

And what it means to be able to sell things in Tulsa that she once only sold from a street stand in Oaxaca.

"She said it means a lot to me because it helped me, me and my family specifically to my two kids because I have two small kids."

"I'm an artist myself,” said Melanie Owen, who works at the kiosk in Tulsa. “So I understand the value of what you put your hard work into and time especially if it's a family business."

Owen said working at the kiosk is helping her learn about a new culture while at the same time sharing it with customers.

"They're so curious about well, the culture behind it and the story behind them," Owen said.

Wright said their progress in this business is amazing.

"This is so wonderful,” Wright said, “We started with 35 bags and now here is where we are."

