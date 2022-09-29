Hammett House serving up a slice of Claremore history

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore is a town rich in history along Route 66.

When you stop there, you'll find the Will Rogers Memorial Museum, and right next door, another local landmark, Hammett House. The restaurant has been a staple in Claremore for 53 years.

Bill Biard is the current owner of Hammett House. He tells us he's living the sweet life, and his restaurant has a motto to match.

"Life is uncertain. Eat dessert first!" Biard said.

That's easy to do at Hammett House. The restaurant is so famous, Southern Living Magazine has even featured its sky-high pies.

"We make all of our own pies.. at least 14 different kinds every day," Biard said.

That includes Coconut Cream, Lemon Pecan, and even a Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip that weighs over ten pounds. Biard says the recipes are original, dating back more than 50 years.

"I love their pie, especially their German Chocolate," said Marsha Barnes, a regular customer.

Hammett House has always been a true mom-and-pop restaurant. Jim and Lanelle Hammett opened it in 1969. It's been in the same location that whole time. The Hammetts' home was located right next door. It's been knocked down since, but the restaurant remains. Biard and his wife Linda bought the restaurant 32 years ago.

Customer Betsy Wright has been coming here ever since she was a little girl.

"I remember the original family who opened it when we came here," she said. "Bill carries on the tradition of home cooking and the family atmosphere."

Southern hospitality is served up here alongside southern cuisine.

"We're famous for a chicken fried steak; we call it a country fried steak, chicken fried chicken, and our bone-in chicken is tremendous," says Biard.

Mashed potato rolls are a house specialty, along with a weight watcher-friendly "Skinny Soup" with a tomato base and lots of vegetables.

"Lynelle always tried to keep her girly figure, so she took our seasoning and created Skinny Soup. We serve it every day. We always try to make sure people understand that we do have some healthy items," says Baird.

Salads are popular. "Their homemade dressings are absolutely the best," says Wright.

That includes something regulars call "The Pink Stuff." It's a spicy garlic dressing that dates back to the 1940s. Biard keeps the recipe locked up.

"It has three main ingredients in there, and Julie, I am not going to tell you what they are," he said.

While Biard won't spill all his secrets, Hammett House does share some. You'll find recipes printed on paper placemats for you to take home.

"I'm probably on half of Oklahoma's refrigerators with a magnet on it because they are truly incredible," says Biard.

Hammett House has served up a slice of history that's savory and sweet for more than half a century. You can learn more about Hammett House here.

