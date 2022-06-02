“Dino-mite” summer events at the Tulsa Zoo

TULSA, Okla. — School's out for summer, and if that has you looking for new ways to keep the kids busy, here's an idea.

The Tulsa Zoo is now home to a temporary exhibit with a new "King of the Jungle." It's called Zoorassic World, complete with 25 animatronic dinosaurs.

"It's cool how they have sounds playing and stuff like that. You don't see that anywhere," says 15-year-old Isaac Arce.

The Tulsa Zoo says that's what makes all this so unique. "Right now, we're the only place in Oklahoma where you can see life-sized animatronic dinosaurs," says Patrick Weisz, Tulsa Zoo Vice President of Guest Experience.

Their size is stunning, one of the most significant differences from past displays. Weisz says, "We had Jurassic park here in 2015. We had a Brachiosaurus here. He was 15 feet long and 8 feet high. This one is 35 feet tall and 65 feet long."

Look closely, and it even appears as if these dinosaurs breathe. Arce tells us he's only seen something like this in the movies. That makes sense since the company that built these is well versed in movie magic. . "He was one of the advisors to Stephen Speilberg on Jurassic Park," says Weisz.

This walk-through display is exciting and educational. " Our idea here at the Zoo is to make an immersive experience for all of our guests, including Zoorassic World. Come in and expect to spend some time here. You will spend some time learning more about the animals as you walk around reading the signs," says Weisz.

The dinosaurs are arranged according to era. The favorites are all here, from Triceratops to Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Live animal keeper chats, fun photo ops, and a hands-on dino dig are all wildly popular. And when you have something this big, you go big. This summer, the Tulsa Zoo will have special dinosaur-themed events, and they have dinosaur-themed camps for kids k-12.

The Zoo also offers guided tours filled with fun facts. All of this does cost extra. "On top of your zoo entry admission, it's 6 dollars... or 5 dollars for zoo members," says Weisz. He adds that the fee covers the exhibit rental, which will be on display through Labor Day.

"I think it's a really fun place!" says Ethan Moon.

For more information on hours and tickets, click here: click here

Be sure to watch this full story Thursday night at 6 on 2 News Oklahoma.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.