Coweta High School senior shares his miraculous survivor story following farming accident

COWETA, Okla. — Jaxton Edwards' roots run deep in the family farm. As this Coweta High School senior looks to the future, he'll never forget this summer and his story of survival.

"The good Lord was watching me that morning because if it wasn't for him watching me, then there was nothing else that could've saved me," says Jaxton Edwards.

It was June 22, and Jaxton had picked up a horse trailer to fix. He says it wasn't locked correctly on his truck, and when he hit a divot in the pasture, it wiped out his tailgate.

"I went to lift it up. I got down underneath that trailer to let the jack down, to let it off my truck, and that's the last thing I really remember," says Jaxton.

His Grandpa says it happened in a flash. "I seen him hit his head on the trailer, he said, 'Pa, my head hurts!'" recalls Larry Denton, Jaxton's Grandpa. As Jaxton started to have a seizure, Pa called for help.

Sergeant Bobby Pickett with the Coweta Police Department, who is like a big brother to Jaxton, was first to arrive on the scene.

"When I made it to Jaxton, he was unable to talk to me. He couldn't tell me what was hurting. He just kept pointing to his head," says Sergeant Bobby Pickett.

As first responders stabilized Jaxton, his mom arrived while his dad, a retired Coweta Fire Chief, was en route from miles away.

"His dad called me, and I had him on speaker phone in my vest," says Sgt. Pickett.

The head injury was even more complicated because Jaxton has Arnold Chiari Malformation, a medical condition where the lower part of his brain pushes down into his spinal canal.

"Because we are a first responder family, they all knew Jaxton since he was born. They all knew his condition, and they were afraid to move him. So at that point, I realized how serious it was," says Misty Edwards, Jaxton's mom.

Jaxton was life-flighted to St. Francis in Tulsa, where he was placed in the Pediatric ICU. There, doctors told his family he suffered a traumatic brain injury and was placed in a medically induced coma for 36 hours.

"To see your child in that state, intubated medically induced coma, really plays on your emotions," says mom Misty.

As the family waited, word spread, and prayers multiplied.

"Lots of prayers and lots of hugs. It was hard because we had to go back to work, but in the back of your mind, you're worried about your little brother," says Sergeant Pickett.

When Jaxton woke up, the news was good. "The doctors said I hit my head in the perfect spot. If I had hit my head in any other spot, it could have been detrimental, and I might not be here today," says Jaxton.

Previous Positively Oklahoma: Positively Oklahoma: Union District Chef goes above and beyond before kidney transplant

Misty adds, "It was such a miracle, and I contribute that to the millions of people praying."

After four days in the ICU, Jaxton was finally sent home.

"I was supposed to be on bed rest for two weeks, but it was killing me a little too much to be setting up there and knowing that there was so much going on around the farm," says Jaxton.

"Typical Jaxton- he was going to do his senior year his way... he's always been one of the bravest kids I know," says Sergeant Pickett.

As summer shifts to fall, this cowboy is back to full speed.

"I'm just back to my old self, trying to do everything I can and work as much as I can around here," says Jaxton.

Jaxton says he has an occasional headache from the accident and has regular checks ups, and so far, so good. He has also learned a big life lesson. "I wish I would have asked someone to come help me instead of me going and just doing everything by myself."

Life is better together, and this country boy is grateful to be back on these country roads alongside the community he loves. "I could not ask for better people around here," says Jaxton.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.